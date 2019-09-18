Construction site resident arrested for sexual assault of 5-year-old in Kondhwa

cities

Sep 18, 2019

PUNE A man has been arrested and remanded to Pune police custody by a local court for the sexual assault of a five-year-old girl in Kondhwa, Pune, on Wednesday.

Anis Ness Mohammad, 30, a resident of a construction site in Kondhwa lured the child with a chocolate and took her to his house, according to the complaint lodged by the child’s mother.

The father of the child works as a security guard in a building located close to the construction site.

“There is an unconstructed road dividing the construction site where he works from the building where the child’s father works. The man was known to the child’s family,” said senior police inspector Murlidhar Karape of Kondhwa police station.

On Tuesday afternoon, the child came crying from across the road and described to her mother what the man had done. The parents immediately rushed the girl to Kondhwa police station where a complaint was registered.

An official from Kondhwa police station along with a marshal arrested the man as he was preparing to flee, according to PI Karape.

The survivor as well as the accused man were taken to Sassoon General Hospital for medical tests. Mohammad was produced in a local court and remanded to police custody.

A case under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 376(3) (rape of a woman under the age of 16) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was registered against him at Kondhwa police station. Assistant police inspector Patil is investigating the case.

