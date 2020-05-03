e-paper
Home / Cities / Contaminated water in Ludhiana’s Prem Nagar colony a threat to lives of residents

Contaminated water in Ludhiana’s Prem Nagar colony a threat to lives of residents

The residents of the colony, with a population of over 5,000, had first raised the issue in March

cities Updated: May 03, 2020 20:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Mahesh Makkar, who runs a hosiery unit in the area, says the residents have not been able detect the source of polluted water.
         

Residents of Prem Nagar Colony in the Meharban area here have been living in miserable conditions for the past two months as polluted water continues to stagnate and flow into the residential area, endangering lives of the people.

The residents of the colony, with a population of over 5,000, had first raised the issue in March.

Mahesh Makkar, who runs a hosiery unit in the area, said, “Earlier, the source of the contaminated water was considered to be dyeing units in the area. However, the units are now closed due to lockdown and residents have not been able detect the source of polluted water.”

“However, the source of waste water is suspected to be choked sewers. Stagnant water is posing a serious threat to the safety of the people. Foul smell continues to emanate all the time from area. Though we have not carried out any test, but as the water is discolouring and eroding the walls of houses, it definitely has chemicals,” commented Makkar.

“I am going to send a complaint to the chairman of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) requesting him to find the source of contamination and take necessary action,” he said.

“So far, we have not allowed dyeing units to operate, so chemical waste discharge is not possibile. I will depute an officer to visit the area and necessary action will be taken after the area is checked,” said PPCB superintendent engineer Sandeep Behl.

