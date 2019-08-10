Delhi cop fires in air after being attacked with chilli powder

delhi

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 22:27 IST

A policeman opened fire in the air after he and his colleague were attacked with chilli powder by a ‘criminal’ and his family in east Delhi’s Shahdara on Friday evening, police said.

Meghna Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), said no one was hurt in the firing. The suspects beat the policemen and tore their uniforms, Yadav said.

“We have arrested one of the suspects named Sajan and are searching for four of his family members. Sajan had multiple robbery cases against him and had been externed from the region,” the DCP said.

When two police constables visited Jwala Nagar neighbourhood in Shahdara as part of their patrolling duty on Friday evening, they saw Sajan in the area.

“The policemen asked Sajan to accompany them to the local police station, but he and his four relatives attacked them with chilli powder,” said another police officer.

“One of the policemen had to fire in the air to save themselves. The policemen then alerted the local police who sent reinforcements and arrested Sajan,” said the officer.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 21:16 IST