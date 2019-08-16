Cop found dead with gunshot wound to head

cities

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 22:47 IST

New Delhi

A Delhi Police head constable was found dead with a gunshot injury to his head in a police booth at the exit gate of Anand Vihar railway station on Friday morning. The constable’s service pistol was found lying next to his body. Police suspect that the policeman allegedly killed himself. However, they are scanning CCTV cameras of the area to ascertain the policeman was shot using his own pistol.

Police said that the head constable was posted at Anand Vihar Railway Station to perform duty at one of the station’s entry gates.

“He was supposed to report on duty on Friday midnight. However, he turned up only at 1.50 am and was stationed at one of the entry gates . Around 8.26 am, another constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) reported that the head constable was found lying unconscious on a cemented slab with blood oozing out of his head and his service pistol lying on ground in the booth near exit gate,” said a senior officer.

On checking, the police found that the head constable was dead. He had a gunshot in his temple and his 9mm service pistol was lying near his right side . He was found in a sitting position . His family has been informed and body has been sent for post mortem examination, the officer said.

