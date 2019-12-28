e-paper
Cop hands over e-challan machine to vehicle pick up van staff to take action against violators, suspended

Cop hands over e-challan machine to vehicle pick up van staff to take action against violators, suspended

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2019 23:05 IST
PUNE A police constable attached to Sahakarnagar traffic division was suspended for handing over his e-challan machine to one of the vehicles pick up van staff ( private person ) for taking action against the violators on December 23.

The suspension order to constable Sanjay Konde was given by deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Prasad Akkanouru on Saturday.

A video of Konde handing over the device to the staff went viral on the social media which prompted the police to take action.

The traffic police in its release said that the constable’s act had damaged the image of the traffic department and accordingly action was taken against Konde.

