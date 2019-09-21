Cops raid SP MLA’s house, declare him absconder

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 19:25 IST

MEERUT Police raided the house of Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan to arrest him on Saturday and declared the MLA absconding. Now 11 teams of police have been formed to conduct raids at every possible locations to ensure his arrest.

SP of Shamli Ajay Kumar said that 11 cases, including attempt to murder, fraud, obstruction in discharging government duty and attempt to sabotage communal harmony were registered against Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan. The court issued arrest warrant in three cases and search warrant to recover an SUV ( PJP 32) of the MLA papers of which he could not show to the officials during a checking on August 9.

A team of police, paramilitary force and PAC led by SP Ajay Kumar conducted raid at the MLA`s house in Kairana and searched the premises along with his gunner, cook and a few people found in the house. The SP said, “The MLA absconded with his men and the SUV was also not found in his house”. He further said that 11 teams had been constituted to ensure compliance of the court`s order and raids would be conducted at every possible location to arrest the MLA and recover the SUV.

MLA Nahid Hasan had an altercation with Kairana`s SDM Dr Amit Pal Sharma and circle officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari on August 9 over showing the documents of an SUV ( PJP 32) in which MLA was travelling. The MLA assured them to send a man with papers the next day but nobody turned up. Later, a few more days were given to show them the papers. Meanwhile, a video of the MLA and officials’ altercation went viral in social media and Kairana police registered four cases, including creating obstruction in discharging official duty and failing to show papers of the vehicle against the MLA in Kairana police station.

Meanwhile, Hasan`s mother and former MP Tabassum Hasan gave an application in the SDM office for permission to stage a dharna on September 16 against police atrocities but the SDM rejected permission after seeking reports from local intelligence unit and police.

Tabassum Hasan then approached BKU leader Naresh Tikait to seek his help. He met the officials and requested them to avoid confrontation and resolve the issue through talks. SP Ajay Kumar then gave the MLA time till September 21 to show the papers of the SUV.

The SP said that the MLA neither showed the papers nor came to record his statement which showed he was not interested in cooperating in investigation.” And we were left with no option but to arrest him on the orders of the court and also searched his house to recover the SUV,” he said.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 19:25 IST