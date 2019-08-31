Cops solve mini-truck theft case in 24 hours

cities

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:47 IST

The Payal police claimed to have solved a burglary case within 24 hours with the arrest of one of the accused here on Thursday. The police have also impounded the stolen mini-truck loaded with grocery items worth ₹16.3 lakh from him.

The accused has been identified as Satnam Singh of Ghudani Khurd village. His accomplices Amrinder Singh alias Sonu of Ghudani Khurd and Makhan Singh of Rano village are still at large.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surjit Singh Dhanoa said Paramjit Singh of Jalla village of Payal lodged a complaint about the theft of a mini-truck loaded with grocery items on August 28.

Paramjit Singh said his driver Jaspal Singh of Maksudra vilalge had loaded 350 cartons of grocery items from a godown of Nestle India on the Beeja Road in Khanna on Wednesday. The consignment was to be delivered at Jindal Departmental Store, Bathinda.

He said Jaspal Singh took the vehicle to his village due to dark and parked it outside his home. On Wednesday morning, when he woke up, he was shocked to find that the truck was missing. “He immediately sounded me about the incident,” Paramjit Singh.

The DSP said after the registration of the FIR, the police initiated investigation and launched a hunt for the truck. He said the police managed to nab Satnam Singh on Thursday and recovered the loaded mini-truck on Thursday. He was going to sell the stolen grocery items in the market, when the police arrested him.

During questioning, the accused told the police that he had stolen the truck with the help of his accomplices Amrinder Singh alias Sonu and Makhan Singh.

The DSP added that a hunt was on to arrest Amrinder Singh alias Sonu and Makhan Singh. Satnam Singh is already facing trial in a case of burglary.

