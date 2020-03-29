Coronavirus curfew in Punjab: Bhutanese nationals flown home from Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 01:07 IST

A special relief flight reached Chandigarh International Airport on Saturday to rescue 140 Bhutanese nationals, mostly students from Jalandhar’s Lovely Professional University, stranded in Punjab amid the curfew imposed to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Bhutanese national carrier Druk Airways flight landed here at 12.07pm and flew back at 2.30pm, stated a release of Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL).

The evacuation plan was operationalised as per standard operating procedures by taking all necessary precautions for handling passengers, stated the release, adding that Air India provided ground handling and CHIAL provided all possible help in smooth operations of the flight.

CHIAL chief executive officer Ajay Kumar Bhardwaj said they were working in close coordination with Punjab health authorities, and as part of social responsibility had contributed masks, computer systems, bedsheets and other items to government hospitals.