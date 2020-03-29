e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Coronavirus curfew in Punjab: Bhutanese nationals flown home from Chandigarh

Coronavirus curfew in Punjab: Bhutanese nationals flown home from Chandigarh

The Bhutanese national carrier Druk Airways flight landed here at 12.07pm and flew back at 2.30pm.

cities Updated: Mar 29, 2020 01:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The Bhutanese national carrier Druk Airways flight landed here at 12.07pm and flew back at 2.30pm.
The Bhutanese national carrier Druk Airways flight landed here at 12.07pm and flew back at 2.30pm.(HT PHOTO)
         

A special relief flight reached Chandigarh International Airport on Saturday to rescue 140 Bhutanese nationals, mostly students from Jalandhar’s Lovely Professional University, stranded in Punjab amid the curfew imposed to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Bhutanese national carrier Druk Airways flight landed here at 12.07pm and flew back at 2.30pm, stated a release of Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL).

The evacuation plan was operationalised as per standard operating procedures by taking all necessary precautions for handling passengers, stated the release, adding that Air India provided ground handling and CHIAL provided all possible help in smooth operations of the flight.

CHIAL chief executive officer Ajay Kumar Bhardwaj said they were working in close coordination with Punjab health authorities, and as part of social responsibility had contributed masks, computer systems, bedsheets and other items to government hospitals.

tags
top news
India registers 179 new cases, PM creates special relief fund to fight Covid-19
India registers 179 new cases, PM creates special relief fund to fight Covid-19
Amid lockdown, a sea of migrants in Delhi try to find their way back home
Amid lockdown, a sea of migrants in Delhi try to find their way back home
Why alarm bells started ringing after a Kerala politician got Covid-19
Why alarm bells started ringing after a Kerala politician got Covid-19
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities