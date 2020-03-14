Coronavirus: IIT-Delhi asks students to vacate hostel till March 31

cities

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:07 IST

New Delhi: In an effort to stem the rapid spread of coronavirus, the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi (IIT-D) has asked all its students to stay away from the campus hostels till March 31, with the exception of foreign students and PhD scholars. The rooms are to be vacated by Sunday night.

An email sent by IIT-D assistant registrar (student affairs) Mukesh Chand on Friday asked students of BTech, MTech, MSc, MBA and other courses to leave the hostels latest by midnight of March 15.“This also applies to students currently living in Nalanda, IP Apartments and off-campus (Katwaria Sarai and Ber Sarai),” the email stated.

In addition, mess facilities for off-campus students will remain suspended from Monday till further orders.

“All night canteens and juice centres in hostels will remain closed from 16.03.2020 till further orders,” the email added.

The email said students were allowed to leave their stuff, locked in their rooms. “The students are required to lock their rooms properly before leaving the hostel and fill the entry/exit register of the hostel concerned and the mess rebate form,” it added.

The Delhi government on Thursday had announced that all educational institutions in the city are to remain closed till March 31 in view of coronavirus. The institute had communicated the same to its staff and students. It had also suspended all board events, including inter-hostel events, till March 31.

The institute has, however, allowed international students and those enrolled in PhD programmes “in case their research is at a crucial stage” to stay back. However, they will need prior permission from their supervisors.

As a precautionary measure, IIT-D has also prohibited the entry of visitors in hostels without prior permission from the warden.

“Extra vigilance be exercised on a daily basis on mess workers and cleaning staff that they should not suffer any symptoms of coronavirus (runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever, general feeling of being unwell, shortness of breath),” Chand said in the email.

Students have also been advised to take necessary precautions while travelling or otherwise.

Other universities

The announcement of suspension of classes and examinations at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had come on Friday. “In view of the situation arising out of coronavirus (Covid-19), it is hereby notified that all lectures, class presentations and examinations at JNU are suspended until March 31 with immediate effect,” Pramod Kumar, JNU registrar, said in a statement.

The varsity has requested hostel residents to follow precautions and advised them to avoid gatherings. “Conducting seminars/conferences/workshops etc, in the campus during this period should be postponed,” Kumar added.

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) also suspended classes till March 31 and advised students to avoid large gatherings in the wake of the outbreak. The ongoing university exams, however, will continue as per schedule. “Teachers should make study material available to students, who need any assistance, online. Teachers should contact the students via email for reference of study material available online,” university registrar AP Siddiqui said in a statement.

The varsity has directed faculty to take internal assessments online in order to avoid any “face-to-face” or group interaction. “Seminars/conferences are to be postponed with immediate effect and stay in the guest house is to be restricted till March 31. University examinations will continue to be conducted as per schedule,” the registrar added.

Jamia has also announced that all schools run by it be shut till March 31, however, board examinations are to continue as scheduled.

Experts say suspension of classes will help avoid respiratory infections. Dr K Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India, said, “People being packed closely together for a long period of time in closed spaces may lead to more incidents of respiratory infections. Since Covid-19 can be transmitted through respiration, suspending classes can be seen as a precaution.”

Delhi University had on Thursday announced suspension of all classes and exams till March 31.

Schools

Many schools on Friday cancelled the parent-teacher meetings (PTM) scheduled for the distribution of results. One such example is St George School in Alaknanda, which had issued a notice informing parents that the results of the annual examination would be uploaded on the school’s web portal and that they do not need to come to collect it.

While the state government had announced Thursday its decision to shut all schools in the city as a precautionary measure, it had allowed schools to go ahead with annual and board examinations.

Many schools however, including Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and Hanraj Modern School, have suspended exams as well for junior classes.

Some schools have also switched to the online mode of learning till March 31. Mount Abu School, Rohini, issued this notice to parents: “This is to inform you that in the wake of the global outbreak of the novel Covid-19, classes of ninth and 12th will remain suspended till March 31, 2020. However, online classes will be held from tomorrow for the students to let them utilise their time amicably. The class will begin at 9am tomorrow (Saturday). Students have to login to the application, wherein the lecture will be delivered by the teachers, and students will be able to listen and interact through verbal communication as well as through the chat window facility available for the same.”