Coronavirus in Ludhiana: Admn eases norms for suppliers of essential items

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 02:36 IST

In a move to help the city residents help fight coronavirus outbreak, the district administration has eased the norms for the people supplying essential items.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said the vans those collect milk from villages and carry it to milk plants can move anytime without curfew pass. The vans were allowed to ply from 6am to 9am and 5pm to 8pm.

Vehicles supplying fodder were allowed to move around the city from 4am to 9pm, while the vehicles that carry cattle feed and grain for poultry farms can ply on roads from 6am to 7pm in city.

He said doctors, medical staff, class 4 employees and security guards also do not need curfew pass. Patients with medical emergency can also visit hospital without any pass, while the attendant should have hospital visitor pass, he said, adding that the police, however, can stop them to inquire about their illness.

Chemist shops around 100 meters of hospital were allowed to operate for 24 hours. Other medical stores in the city can work from 9am to 7pm, but they can only deliver medicines to homes through their employees and they should have the passes issued by deputy commissioner or police station concerned.

Vehicles that supply fruits and vegetables can supply it to wholesalers without being stopped, while a wholesaler can supply vegetables and fruits to vendors from 7am to 2pm. The vendors can sell vegetables and fruits door to door from 9am to 7pm.

Flour mills, bread companies and grocery shop owners can supply the products door –to-door with the help of passes issued by deputy commissioner office and police stations.

Petrol pumps were allowed to be operational from 9am to 7pm. LPG gas can also be delivered from 9am AM to 7pm. PSPCL, PSTCL, Bharti Sanchar Nigam and municipal corporation employees will have to carry their identity cards.

ATM guards should be in uniform and can work from 9am to 7pm. Bank employees were allowed to move from 11am to 2pm, but they must carry their identity cards.

Newspaper hawkers can distribute newspapers from 5am to 8am.

POLICE CHIEF ISSUES CONTROL ROOM NUMBER

Commissioner of police said that during curfew in case people need any police assistance regarding supply of goods, curfew passes, reporting curfew violation cases, medical emergency cases or for suggestions can contact Ludhiana police Control room at 112, 7837018500, 7837018555, 9815800251, 0161-2414932, 0161-2414933.

Ludhiana Police Covid-19 cell can be contacted at 9115601159, 9115601160 and 9115601161. He added that the police assure that the problems will be solved within the same day.