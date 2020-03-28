Coronavirus in Ludhiana: Failure in home delivery to invite action

cities

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 02:24 IST

Queuing up at grocery shops as early as 5am, getting delivery through rear doors, shortage of stock, grocery shops’ phone numbers engaged or their failing to deliver were among the many problems that residents continued to faced on the fifth day of curfew on Friday. Flooded with such complaints, the district administration in the evening announced that the licence of the grocery store/medical store owner who fails to make home deliveries will be cancelled permanently.

Confirming the same, deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, who chaired a meeting to review the arrangements, said, “It has come to our notice that despite taking a licence for home deliveries, several shopkeepers are not delivering. Strict action will be taken against such shopkeepers.”

RESIDENTS’ ORDEAL

With grocery store owners flooded with huge number of orders and poor supply of goods, the residents are the worst sufferers as not only are they finding the numbers engaged or switched off, but the orders too are either not getting delivered on time or not at all.

“I ordered a set grocery items including wheat flour, rice, salt and ghee. It has been three days but the items have not been delivered,” said Isha Bhargava, a resident of Sarabha Nagar.

While residents said medical stores claimed depleting stock, several chemist shops in and around the city, who were running their business from shutters half down expressed helplessness in delivering items. “We do not have the required number of workers and the stock is also limited,” said one of the chemists in Model Town area.

Residents also complained that they were not even able to get bread as the supply was affected. Ramesh Mago, owner of Kitty Breads, said, “No grocery store owners delivers bread at home as it’s cheap and they do not have the required number of workers. I have supplied over 50,000 packs of bread to various shops but am receiving calls from people who are not able to purchase it. The authorities should ensure that people are at least able to get basics like bread and eggs from the grocery stores with proper social distancing.”

ONLINE DELIVERY UNITS START OPERATIONS

Meanwhile, in a huge relief for city residents, online giants like Amazon, Swiggy and Big Basket started operations in city from Friday evening. The companies signed an agreement with the Ludhiana police for smooth flow of operations without restrictions.

‘RETAILERS CAN BRING GOODS UNINTERRUPTED’

Agrawal further said that the retailers/shopkeepers can now bring grocery items from Kesar Ganj Mandi themselves and assured that the police will not obstruct them. He said the nodal officers from police and civil administration have been deputed at the Kesar Ganj Mandi as well as Pindi Street.

He also clarified that if the trucks used for supply of essential commodities are stopped by the police or some other official, they should complain at the state-level helpline number 112, which is being monitored directly by the chief minister. For the benefit of suppliers, shopkeepers and retailers, one branch each of every bank would open in the city from 11am to 2pm on Saturday. All the banks have been directed that there should be no shortage of cash in the ATMs. He said mobile ATM facility will be started in the district soon.