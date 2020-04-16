Country liquor stolen from Bhiwandi bar

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:26 IST

A case has been registered against an unknown person for breaking into a bar at Kalher in Bhiwandi, and stealing country liquor worth Rs47,000 and Rs2,000 cash.

“The incident took place on April 7. But, bar owner Jayendra Naik, 32, registered a case on April 15. The accused broke the wall and entered the shop,” said a police officer, Narpoli police station, Bhiwandi.

“A case has been registered against the unknown accused under sections 445, 447, 380 of Indian Penal Code,” said a police officer from Narpoli police station.