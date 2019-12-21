Couple kidnaps 5-month-old in Bhayandar, arrested in Nanded

cities

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 23:29 IST

A couple was arrested by Navghar police on December 19, for allegedly kidnapping a five-month-old baby boy and taking him to Nanded. The child was reunited with his biological mother on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Sangita Rajbhar, 25, and her husband Sunil Rajbhar, 30, both labourers from a slum near Bhayandar railway station.

Kusum Yadav, 30, lived in the same slum with her four-year-old daughter Kajal and five-month-old son Abhay.

As per her daily routine, Yadav would leave her children with Rajbhar and go to work at a utensil polishing factory in Bhayandar. During her lunch break, she would return to the slum to feed Abhay and Kajal. A few days before the kidnapping, Rajbhar asked Yadav to give her Abhay as she was childless.

“On December 17, after she fed her children, Yadav returned to work. Rajbhar and Sunil then kidnapped Abhay and left Kajal in the shanty. When Yadav returned and found her son and the couple missing, she filed a complaint of kidnapping with us,” said Prakash Birajdar, senior inspector, Navghar police station.

“One police team was formed to check all railway stations and another team was sent to Gujarat as we suspected the couple would try to hide from the police in some remote village there,” said Birajdar.

“We later discovered that the Rajbhars hail from Bodhadi village in Nanded district, and we sent a team there. On Thursday we found the accused with Abhay and we arrested the couple for kidnapping. They were produced before the Thane court on Friday and have been remanded in police custody,” he said.

On Saturday, the child was reunited with his mother at Navghar police station.