Home / Cities / Couple thrash pickup driver, rob him of vehicle in Ludhiana

Couple thrash pickup driver, rob him of vehicle in Ludhiana

The couple had hired the pickup from Mohali to shift household items to Ludhiana

cities Updated: Aug 17, 2020 21:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A couple allegedly thrashed and robbed a pickup driver near Jandiali on Chandigarh road on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The couple had hired the pickup from Mohali to shift household items. In his complaint to the police, Dalbir Singh said that a couple had hired his pickup to move their household items from Mohali to Ludhiana. When they reached near Jandiali at around midnight, the couple asked the driver to stop. The couple then alighted from the auto and hit Dalbir with a wooden log and pushed him out of the pickup and fled the spot with his vehicle.

Commuters noticed Dalbir lying unconscious on the roadside and informed the police. The police took him to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP, city 4) Kuldeep Sharma said that a police team has been sent to Mohali to investigate the matter. The police have been scanning CCTVs installed on Chandigarh Road to trace the accused.

The ADCP added that a case has been registered against unidentified persons at Jamalpur police station.

