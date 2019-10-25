Court acquits man ‘shamed’ on social media

cities

New Delhi:

Four years after he was shamed on social media and later arrested for allegedly molesting a Delhi university student, a Delhi court acquitted Sarvjeet Singh, saying there were contradictions and improvements in the statement of the woman.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sonam Gupta acquitted Sarvjeet Singh of all charges made out against him by the woman and said the complainant made “material improvements in her statement”.

“Accused Sarvjeet Singh is acquitted of the offence under section 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code,” Metropolitan Magistrate Sonam Gupta said in a judgment of September 28.

The court said the Delhi university student’s testimony is “not trustworthy” and “casts a serious doubt on the case of the prosecution”. It said the incident took place at a crowded place and noted that despite being it 8.15 pm, no public witnesses were examined by the police.

“It is pertinent to mention herein that there are various contradictions and improvements in the version of the complainant(woman) as can be culled out from her complaint…… her additional statement given to the police, her statement under section 164 CrPC and her deposition before the court,” the court said in the 19-page judgment.

According to the police, on August 23, 2015, Singh had come on a bike from the wrong side at a traffic signal in Tilak Nagar and was about to hit the woman, who was a student then. Following this, she clicked a picture of Singh and posted it on social media while making a PCR call against him.

The woman had taken to social media, accusing Singh of passing ‘lewd comments.’ The woman’s post had gone viral on social media, following which police registered a case .

Singh was acquitted even before he led his own witnesses. He said even though he was confident of winning the case, he did not expect the judgment to come this early.

“On September 28, I went to the court where my statement was recorded. However, when we were about to lead our witnesses, the judge said there is no requirement and that I am free. I could not believe my eyes and ears and neither did my lawyer anticipate such a thing,” Singh said.

Asked if he had met the complainant after the incident, he replied in negative, saying she moved to Canada and did not attend a single court hearing after the complaint was made and a charge sheet was filed in court.

Singh said the last four years of his life had been tough and his father suffered a heart attack following the incident. He said because of the allegations and social media shame, he had to settle with a low paying job at a time when his family was facing financial crunch.

Singh looks forward to start life afresh and does not want to take any legal action against the complainant for now for defaming him. “I did not go and beg before anyone but God was with me. I have not thought of taking legal recourse against the woman because I don’t want to get in the grind of litigation. I now want to work on my career and look after my family, “he said.

