Covid-19 fear: HP cabinet bans offering bouquets, shawls to guests

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 20:47 IST

During a cabinet session on Saturday, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur banned the practice of presenting mementoes to guest at government functions in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The state cabinet, which met for the first time since the lockdown was imposed, also appealed the social and non-government organisations to abide by its order by shunning the age-old practice of greeting guest with shawls, caps and bouquets etc during events.

The cabinet lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his endeavours in combating coronavirus. “Steps taken by the central government have helped a great deal and India is doing a way better job than most developed nations,” said the government official.

The CM also thanked various NGOs, social and religious organisations in the state for their wholehearted support in the fight against Covid-19.

Urging the people to contribute generously towards the PM Cares fund, the cabinet asked them to download the Arogya Setu app and always use face cover for their safety. It appreciated the Union government for providing generous financial accommodation.

In view of the emerging situation and for safety of healthcare workers, a stock of safety equipment, including 50,000 PPE kits 10,000 N-95 masks and 10 lakh surgical masks, has been maintained in the state, the cabinet marked. It informed that rapid test kits will be procured in adequate numbers for testing in hotspots and inter-state borders.

A presentation on Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna and its implementation status in Himachal Pradesh was shown during the meet.

Meanwhile, the cabinet approved the new Himachal Pradesh Fisheries Rules, 2020, for smooth running of fishery activities in the state. It gave its consent for filling up one vacant post of assistant professor in the pulmonary medicine department of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner Chowk in Mandi.

It gave nod to regularise contract employees who have completed three years of regular service as on 31st March, 2020 and 30th September, 2020. It also decided to fill up 13 clerk posts in the health and family welfare department on compassionate ground.