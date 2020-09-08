e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19: Uttarakhand crosses 25,000 cases

Covid-19: Uttarakhand crosses 25,000 cases

The state also reported seven Covid-19-related deaths, taking toll from the pandemic to 348

cities Updated: Sep 08, 2020 09:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat chairs a meeting with district magistrate to review the Covid-19 situation.
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat chairs a meeting with district magistrate to review the Covid-19 situation.(ANI)
         

With 807 fresh cases, Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 25,000 mark and reached 25,436 on Monday. The state also reported seven Covid-19-related deaths, taking toll from the pandemic to 348.

According to the state health department, the maximum 241 cases were reported from Dehradun district followed by Nainital (142), Uddham Singh Nagar (118), Pauri (84), Haridwar (73), Tehri (41), Uttarkashi (35), Champawat (19), Rudraprayag (15), Almora (13), Chamoli (12), Pithoragarh (7) and Bageshwar (7).

Also read: Uttarakhand unveils hotel discount plan to boost pandemic-hit tourism sector

Dehradun district has reported the maximum 5,617 cases so far followed by Haridwar (5,608), Uddham Singh Nagar (4,571) and Nainital (3,429). The state has so far tested over 462,000 Covid-19 samples.

Out of 25,436, 17,046 people have recovered from the infection. The recovery rate in the state to 67.02%.

Uttarakhand has 453 containment zones across eight districts including the maximum 352 in Haridwar.

Authorities have separately ordered that patients cannot be refused treatment without stabilising them after the death of a daily wager of Covid-19 allegedly due to lack of treatment.

“Two days ago, a daily wage earner who was Covid-19 positive, died allegedly due to lack of treatment. The health department has ordered a probe and is already looking into the matter, but taking cognisance of the incident, I have ordered that no hospital will turn away a patient and refer directly to a Covid-19 dedicated hospital without first stabilising health condition,” said Ashish Srivastava, district magistrate, Dehradun.

He added if any hospital is found to be doing so, then action will be taken against it under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

tags
top news
Face-off at Rechin La leads to scuffle with aggressive PLA. Situation tense but ground commanders talking
Face-off at Rechin La leads to scuffle with aggressive PLA. Situation tense but ground commanders talking
Congress to give final shape to its Parliament strategy today
Congress to give final shape to its Parliament strategy today
LIVE: China acted in open, transparent manner on Covid, says Prez Xi Jinping
LIVE: China acted in open, transparent manner on Covid, says Prez Xi Jinping
Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V into public
Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V into public
Why police team did not wear bulletproof jackets in Batla House encounter
Why police team did not wear bulletproof jackets in Batla House encounter
Rhea complains against Sushant’s sisters, Dr Tarun Kumar; case goes to CBI
Rhea complains against Sushant’s sisters, Dr Tarun Kumar; case goes to CBI
Two options offered to states only way out, says Centre on GST compensation
Two options offered to states only way out, says Centre on GST compensation
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In