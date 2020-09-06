Uttarakhand unveils hotel discount plan to boost pandemic-hit tourism sector

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 13:40 IST

The Uttarakhand tourism department has launched a pilot project to boost tourism under which tourists will be given discount coupons for their stay in hotels and homestays of ₹1,000, tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said.

The decision to launch the Tourist Incentive Coupon (TIC) scheme was taken at a Cabinet meeting on Friday. The government hopes that the TIC will boost the tourism industry which has been severely hit due to travel restrictions during the lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Tourism is a major revenue earning and employment generation industry for the Himalayan state. The discount scheme comes into effect in the next few days.

Maharaj said the offer will be applicable to tourists who will do e-booking for their stay in hotels or homestays in the state.

“The tourists will be given the discount coupon while registering themselves on the government portal under tourist category. They will then be able to use the coupon during their stay in a hotel or homestay in the tourist spots of the state,” said Maharaj.

He said, “The tourist will have to provide his Aadhaar card details while registering to avail the coupon and have to stay for minimum three days in the hotel or homestay. The scheme will also apply for the Char-Dham pilgrims.”

Maharaj said that under the scheme the tourists will be provided a discount of ₹1000 or 25% of the hotel charge per day, whichever is less.

“The discounted amount will be reimbursed by the government to hotel and homestay owners within 15 days on producing necessary documents regarding the bill charged from the tourist,” he said.

For now, it will be a pilot project.

“The scheme will be launched as a pilot project for one month which will probably cost the government ₹2.70 cr. If it’s successful, then it will be extended for two more months.