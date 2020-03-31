Covid-19 victim cremated in Punjab’s Moranwali

cities

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:24 IST

Harbhajan Singh of Moranwali village, who died of coronavirus on Sunday in a hospital in Amritsar, was cremated at his native village on Monday evening.

His other family members, including one of his sons, wife, daughter-in-law and a close relative, who have tested positive for the infection, are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital here.

Harbhajan was said to have contracted the infection from Baldev Singh of Pathlawa who died on March 18. Incidentally, both suffered cardiac arrest.

Following Harbhajan’s death, sampling of more people from the area is being done. As soon as the health department learnt about the casualty on Sunday, a team was sent to the village to trace Harbhajan’s elder son who had gone in to hiding. Late in the night he was tracked down and brought to the civil hospital along with one of his brothers-in-law. His samples have been sent for examination. Harbhajan’s two daughters have also been home quarantined in their respective villages Bhuno and Halluwal in Mahilpur block.

Civil surgeon Jasbir Singh revealed that 21 more samples of the deceased’s contacts have been collected and sent for examination. As many as 95 persons had been kept under home quarantine in Moranwali, he informed.

When the news of Harbhajan’s death was broken to his wife and son in the hospital, they pleaded the health authorities to let them attend his funeral, but they were not granted permission. Harbhajan’s two grandchildren, aged 2 and 8, have been kept in a separate room in the isolation ward as there is no one at home to look after them.