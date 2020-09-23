Covid claims 11 more lives, 184 test positive in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 22:53 IST

The district’s death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 688 on Wednesday with 11 patients succumbing to the deadly virus.

The case tally also reached 16,783 with 184 fresh infections.

Of the total cases, 14,583 patients (86.89%) have recovered so far, while 1,509 remain active.

The positive cases reported on Wednesday include 61 patients with symptoms of influenza like illness; 43 patients, who were referred from outpatient departments of different hospitals; and 23 contacts of positive patients.

These include 10 police personnel, seven healthcare workers and two pregnant women.

Among the 11 deceased are an 81-year-old man from Rishi Nagar, two 80-year-old women from Salem Tabri and BRS Nagar, a 71-year-old woman from Punjab Mata Nagar, a 67-year-old woman from Guru Nanakpura, a 64-year-old woman from Dugri, a 64-year-old man from Durgapuri, a 50-year-old man from Guru Hargobind Nagar, a 43-year-old woman from Bahadurke village, a 40-year-old man from Dhandra Road and a 36-year-old man from central jail.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said in all, 212 fresh cases were detected on Wednesday, out of which 184 belonged to Ludhiana, while the rest were from other districts and states. Similarly, 14 deaths were reported, out of which 11 deceased were residents of Ludhiana, while the rest were from Hoshiarpur, Moga and Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that so far, 42,053 people had completed home quarantine in the district, while the number of such persons was currently 4,149. On Wednesday, 204 persons were put under home quarantine. Besides, samples of 5,199 people were collected.

DC appreciates more people getting tested

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, during his weekly Facebook live session on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to the district residents for accepting his and chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s appeal to undergo Covid-19 tests by defying false rumours.

He said nearly 5,000 Covid tests were being conducted daily, with the number adding up to around 2.5 lakh till date.

He added that with the cooperation of the residents, the pandemic had been controlled to a large extent. “When the outbreak was at its peak, around 350 people were being found positive against every 1,000 tests per day. As the testing capacity was increased to 5,000, the number has now come down to about 180 (3.6%),” Sharma said.