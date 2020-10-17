e-paper
Home / Cities / Covid claims four more lives in Mohali; 1 each dies in neighbouring Chandigarh , Panchkula

Covid claims four more lives in Mohali; 1 each dies in neighbouring Chandigarh , Panchkula

The tricity also recorded 134 fresh cases, with maximum 54 in Chandigarh

cities Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:59 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
         

Four people succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali district on Saturday, while Chandigarh and Panchkula reported one casualty each.

The tricity also recorded 134 fresh cases, with maximum 54 in Chandigarh.

The Union Territory’s tally has reached 13,582, with 915 patients still to recover. As many as 12,460 (91.7%) have been discharged, including 108 on Saturday. With a 63-year-old man from Dadumajra dying, the toll rose further to 207.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration removed containment restrictions from parts of Sector 47 that were imposed on October 1. No case has been reported in the area since October 3.

Besides four fatalities, Mohali district reported 43 fresh cases and 81 recoveries. As many as 38 cases surfaced in Mohali city alone, while the total reached 11,713.

Details of those who died have not been shared yet. The toll has climbed to 218, while 10,685 (91.2%) patients have recovered, leaving 810 cases active.

In Panchkula, 37 people, including a health worker, tested positive. Sector 9 reported six cases, followed by four each in Sector 21 and Pinjore.

A 77-year-old man also succumbed in Pinjore, taking the toll to 106. While 6,809 people have tested positive so far, 6,352 (93.3%) have been cured and 351 are still to be discharged.

