Covid patients being discharged as per ICMR protocol: Punjab to HC

Covid patients being discharged as per ICMR protocol: Punjab to HC

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday asked Punjab government to look into the demand made in a public interest litigation (PIL) that the Covid-19 patients be mandatorily tested before being discharged.

The matter was brought before the high court by one Chetan Bansal from Amritsar, submitting that test is necessary else the person being discharged may act as a Covid-19 carrier.

The government had told the court that patients are being discharged as per the protocol of Indian Council for Medical Research. The court disposed of the petition in view of the submissions but said that, if petitioner approaches the government with material based on medical reports and opinion of the experts, it be examined and a decision taken accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana governments told high court that they would simplify process of registration of migrant labourers to be sent back to their home states. The assurance was given during hearing of a PIL filed by an Adilabad resident.

The high court also disposed of another PIL seeking directions to Centre that alcohol-based hand sanitiser should be under ‘Schedule K’ of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The court asked petitioner to approach the Centre on the issue. Under the Section 5 of ‘Schedule K’ of Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, a registered medical practitioner is allowed to stock and dispense medicines to his patients without obtaining a drug selling licence.

