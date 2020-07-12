e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid shadow: 60% high-end brands cease operations at Chandigarh airport

Covid shadow: 60% high-end brands cease operations at Chandigarh airport

Footfall dropped by 90% since flights resumed; airport facing losses of over Rs 9 crore per month, says airport CEO

cities Updated: Jul 12, 2020 22:11 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Before the lockdown, the airport saw nearly 12,000 passengers, both at arrivals and departures. The number has since come down to 1,000 a day due to fewer flights.
Before the lockdown, the airport saw nearly 12,000 passengers, both at arrivals and departures. The number has since come down to 1,000 a day due to fewer flights.(FIle photo)
         

Though the Chandigarh International Airport resumed its operations for domestic flights on May 25, 16 of the total 28 high-end brands there have ceased their operations owing to huge losses.

The remaining 12 are also keeping their shutters down with no visitors.

Retailers here say with fewer flights and air passengers amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the footfall has dropped by 90%.

Before the lockdown, the airport saw nearly 12,000 passengers, both at arrivals and departures. The number has since come down to 1,000 a day.

This is mostly because — of the 44 domestic and two international flights (Sharjah and Dubai) arriving and departing from the airport before March 23, now there are only six to eight a day.

“The airport authorities have not taken any decision on rent waiver. Most brands have ceased their operations due to losses. Though they are not pushing us to pay, we request them to take a decision on the waiver soon,” said the owner of one of the stores, wishing not to be named.

Airport’s chief executive officer (CEO) Ajay Bhardwaj said including losses in terms of rent from shops, they were overall losing around Rs 9 crore per month. “It will take some months for the airport to tide over this crisis. Authorities concerned will take a decision on rent waiver soon,” he added.

The airport’s main source of revenue is from the aeronautical category, whereby the airport charges Rs 800 per passenger from airlines.

For instance, an airline flying to Delhi with 80% occupancy pays around Rs 65,000 to the airport per flight. Besides, the airport charges rent from retail shops, office spaces, vehicle parking and advertisements. Total revenue under both categories comes to around Rs 30 lakh per day.

top news
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
I-T dept’s utility helps banks, post offices ascertain TDS rates on cash withdrawals
I-T dept’s utility helps banks, post offices ascertain TDS rates on cash withdrawals
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In