Covid shadow: 60% high-end brands cease operations at Chandigarh airport

cities

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 22:11 IST

Though the Chandigarh International Airport resumed its operations for domestic flights on May 25, 16 of the total 28 high-end brands there have ceased their operations owing to huge losses.

The remaining 12 are also keeping their shutters down with no visitors.

Retailers here say with fewer flights and air passengers amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the footfall has dropped by 90%.

Before the lockdown, the airport saw nearly 12,000 passengers, both at arrivals and departures. The number has since come down to 1,000 a day.

This is mostly because — of the 44 domestic and two international flights (Sharjah and Dubai) arriving and departing from the airport before March 23, now there are only six to eight a day.

“The airport authorities have not taken any decision on rent waiver. Most brands have ceased their operations due to losses. Though they are not pushing us to pay, we request them to take a decision on the waiver soon,” said the owner of one of the stores, wishing not to be named.

Airport’s chief executive officer (CEO) Ajay Bhardwaj said including losses in terms of rent from shops, they were overall losing around Rs 9 crore per month. “It will take some months for the airport to tide over this crisis. Authorities concerned will take a decision on rent waiver soon,” he added.

The airport’s main source of revenue is from the aeronautical category, whereby the airport charges Rs 800 per passenger from airlines.

For instance, an airline flying to Delhi with 80% occupancy pays around Rs 65,000 to the airport per flight. Besides, the airport charges rent from retail shops, office spaces, vehicle parking and advertisements. Total revenue under both categories comes to around Rs 30 lakh per day.