CPCB asks agencies to identify vacant plots, take action

New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed all government agencies, including civic bodies, to identify vacant land under their jurisdiction. The move has come after a number of citizens complained of illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste in vacant plots have been pouring in.

“We have asked all agencies to submit us a list of vacant plots under them. This would help identify the agency and fix responsibility on whose land, debris and other waste material are being dumped illegally,” said a senior CPCB officer.

A meeting regarding the issue was held by the Board on Monday. It pulled up land-owning agencies for their ‘inadequate response’ in addressing public complaints that have been coming in on various platforms such as the Sameer app and other such helplines.

“The number of complaint redressal is very low. This needs to be fixed,” the officer said.

Last year the CPCB had constituted 52 teams during the winter, when air pollution is at its peak, to physically inspect all construction sites and such areas across Delhi to check violation of green norms.

The teams had found that of all the violations of pollution norms reported, the maximum was of open storage and dumping of construction and demolition waste followed by open waste dumping.

“The redressal and monitoring of such complaints is faster during the winter, but as summer approaches and air pollution levels stabilise, the redressal of grievances also comes down,” said another CPCB officer.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 22:20 IST