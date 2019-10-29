CPCB will meet today to decide on more stringent Grap measures

cities

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 22:33 IST

New Delhi: With Delhi air quality on Tuesday plunging into the ‘severe’ category, as per the air quality index (AQI) of the Central Pollution Control Board, the task force headed by the CPCB will Wednesday review whether additional pre-emptive measures listed under the graded response action plan (Grap) would be needed to save the air quality from deteriorating further.

Even though certain pollution curbing measures are already in place in Delhi, Grap stipulates if the air quality continues to be in the ‘severe’ category for 48 hours continuously, more stringent measures such as the implementation of the odd-even road rationing plan, ban on the entry of trucks and a hike in parking fee will have to enforced.

However, experts suggested that these measures need to be brought in as pre-emptive steps, before the pollution levels spike to even more dangerous highs.

Delhi’s transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the government is ready to roll out the odd-even drive if the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (Epca), the agency which implements and oversees Grap measures, so directs.

“We are beginning the odd-even drive from November 4, but if the situation demands that we roll it out immediately, we will do so any day. We are prepared,” he said.

Environment and weather experts said pollution levels in the national capital are likely to remain in the ‘severe’ zone at least till Wednesday (October 30). However, the government agencies will now require to take more pre-emptive measures instead of remedial action to stop Delhi’s air from getting fouler, experts said.

CPCB member secretary, Prashant Gargava, said on their recommendations, the Supreme Court mandated Epca had directed certain measures, such as a ban on overnight (6pm to 6am) construction, to be implemented as a precautionary step from October 26 to October 30.

“We have already taken some of the measures under ‘severe’ category as a precaution, anticipating the Diwali (fireworks) pollution. This includes a ban on overnight construction, closure of stone crushers and hot mix plants as well as industries running on coal in NCR towns, and in Delhi, all industries that were yet to switch to piped natural gas (PNG),” he said.

Gargava added, “It depends on how intensely these measures are being enforced on ground. We will review the measures Wednesday to take a call on the future course of action.”

In an earlier meeting, the Epca had already ordered preventive measures such as banning diesel generator sets in Delhi and satellite towns, mechanised sweeping of roads and regular water sprinkling from October 15.

Gahlot said even though his government is prepared to enforce the odd-even plan before the announced date of November 4, a hike in parking fee, simultaneously, will be an additional burden on Delhi road users.

“Increasing the parking charges along with the odd-even plan will be too harsh. There will anyway be a limitation on the use of private vehicles for a fortnight, and on days when commuters can use their cars, imposing a high parking fee will be unfair,” Gahlot said.

Environment experts said it is time that the government steps up action and does not wait for bad air days to act.

“Now all action from the government should be pre-emptive. The wind speeds are reducing and the temperature will also dip in the coming days. That means we are heading for poor air quality. What we need is that agencies should take measure under the severe category as soon as there is a sign of deterioration and not wait for 48 hours,” Vivek Chattopadhyay, senior programme manager (Clean Air Program), Centre for Science and Environment, said.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 22:33 IST