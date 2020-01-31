CPI (M) demands roll back in hiked school bus fare in Shimla

cities

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 21:50 IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has condemned the district administration’s decision to hike school bus fare in Shimla and has demanded that the state government retract its decision.

Former mayor Sanjay Chauhan said, “As per government orders, the district administration has recently decided to hike the fare of school buses in a meeting with private bus operators, which raises questions on the intention of the government and administration. Only the administration and private bus operators have been involved in the decision. The administration neither included the parents nor public representatives in this meeting.”

“As per the government order, the administration has increased the fare of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) school buses from ₹900 for 12km to ₹1,800 per month. This will benefit private buses and proves that the government is increasing the financial burden at a time when we are facing economic slowdown instead of providing relief from inflation” he added.

The CPI(M) has demanded that chief minister Jai Ram Thakur should immediately instruct the education minister and administration to withdraw the hiked fare so that the public may get some relief in this period of high inflation.

The CPI(M) said if the government did not withdraw its anti-people decision, the CPI(M) will mobilise the people of the city.