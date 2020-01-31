CR gets cooler with 1st AC train on tracks

cities

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 00:39 IST

Minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi flagged off Central Railways’s (CR) first air-conditioned (AC) local on Thursday. The first AC local on the Panvel-Thane trans harbour line was flagged off digitally at 3.48pm from platform number 18 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The flag-off ceremony was delayed from 3.30pm to 3.48pm due to Angadi arriving late. “My arrival was delayed as the flight I was in was delayed,” said Angadi. General manager Sanjeev Mittal, division railway manager Shalabh Goel and other CR staff coordinated the flag-off at Panvel and Thane stations. “The movement of train was monitored by us. CR staff were present at almost all stations to ensure doors close and the train leaves on time,” said AK Jain, senior public relations officer (SPRO), CR.

From today, 16 AC local services will run daily between Thane-Nerul, Thane-Panvel and Thane-Vashi stations. Three services will run during peak hours, in mornings and evenings. The first will leave Panvel station at 5.44am and the last will leave Thane station at 9.45pm. The AC train will not run on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. A ticket from Panvel to Thane costs ₹185.

The AC local’s features include a GPS-based information system for passengers with intercom facility and two-sided displays in each coach. Jain said 100 tickets were sold on Thursday. “From Friday, we will know the exact response,” he added.

Passenger amenities were also dedicated in the flag-off event organised at CSMT. MP Arvind Sawant, who attended the event, said, “We as MPs worked hard to get the Elphinstone Road station bridge constructed again. The Railways did not mention us.” He also urged CR and Western Railway to construct toilets in women’s coaches of local trains.