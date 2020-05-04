e-paper
Home / Cities / CT University, Ludhiana, announces scholarship for wards of frontline Covid-19 workers

CT University, Ludhiana, announces scholarship for wards of frontline Covid-19 workers

Scholarship will be available in all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes

cities Updated: May 04, 2020 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Process to apply for the scholarship will be available on the university’s official website.
Process to apply for the scholarship will be available on the university’s official website. (ht photo)
         

In the view of the coronavirus pandemic, CT University (CTU) has announced a scholarship worth ₹11 crore called ‘Covid-19 Financial Aid Warrior’ for the wards of the frontline workers such as doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, police, bankers, civic staff, farmers, state and central government employees.

“Understanding their selfless work, CT University wants to reward them by offering a scholarship to support the wards of these workers in the regular programmes offered for the academic session 2020-21. This scholarship will be awarded during the whole duration the programme,” said CTU chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi.

The university will provide the scholarship in all the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes by offering top 5% bracket programmes and it will be applicable at pan-India level. The process to apply will be available on the university’s official website.

“The various troops are superheroes that are dedicating their lives and saving the nation by working hard round the clock. We can thank them by taking care of the future of their children on educational front and this scholarship is a small step dedicated to the heroes,” Channi added.

