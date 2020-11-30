e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Data centre project will catalyse investments by IT companies in Greater Noida, say officials

Data centre project will catalyse investments by IT companies in Greater Noida, say officials

cities Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 23:44 IST
HTCorrespondent
HTCorrespondent
         

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Monday said that it is flooded with proposals from several IT companies seeking land for their projects in Sector Knowledge Park V since October when it allotted 20-acre plot for a data centre in the sector. Authority officials said that they have readied at least 100 acres of land for the use of IT companies.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday had laid down foundation stone for the Rs 6,000 crore data centre project in Knowledge Park V from Lucknow through a virtual event.

Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan said that it was a ‘historic event’ as it would attract IT companies to set up their units in the city.

“Right after we allotted the land for data centre project, there is an excellent response from IT companies, which want to buy the land and set up units in this city in the same sector. We have readied at least 100 acres of land for the use of IT companies,” said Bhooshan.

The officials said that it has readied the land by cancelling the allotment to old companies. “We cancelled the allotment to companies, which were paying the land cost in instalments. We want to allot land to big reputed companies with an aim to generate jobs and fuel local economy. As of now, we cannot disclose the names of big companies as the discussions are underway. But if the negotiations are successful, then projects which are bigger than data centre will be set up in near future,” said Bhooshan.

According to the Greater Noida authority, it gives priority to companies in allotment if any company wants to invest more than Rs 100 crore in a project.

“If any company’s investment is more than Rs 100 crore, then we allot land in 10 days like we did in the data centre case. The investors should feel the comfort of ease of doing business in Greater Noida,” said Bhooshan.

top news
Govt to hold talks with farmers today as protests intensify
Govt to hold talks with farmers today as protests intensify
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
November was coldest in 71 years, shows IMD data
November was coldest in 71 years, shows IMD data
MPs want more checks on govt
MPs want more checks on govt
Taliban-Afghan government agreement marred by document’s wording
Taliban-Afghan government agreement marred by document’s wording
‘Love jihad’ law goes against freedom of choice: Lokur
‘Love jihad’ law goes against freedom of choice: Lokur
No toilets, a sanitation challenge at farmer agitation sites in Delhi
No toilets, a sanitation challenge at farmer agitation sites in Delhi
Covid update: Moderna asks US, EU for emergency use; Delhi caps RT-PCR test
Covid update: Moderna asks US, EU for emergency use; Delhi caps RT-PCR test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In