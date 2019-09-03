e-paper
Day 1 of campaign: Panchkula hands over 7 quintal segregated wet waste to MC

Starting September 5, violators will be challaned up to ₹9,500 for not segregating dry, wet and hazardous waste

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 00:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
As door-to-door segregated waste collection began in Panchkula on Monday, the municipal corporation (MC) collected over seven quintals of segregated wet waste from houses in several sectors by the end of the day.

MC executive officer (EO) Jarnail Singh said the first day of the drive started well as six pickup vans of the civic body came loaded with segregated wet waste, which was then sent to material recovery centres across the district for further processing.

The MC had issued an order on Friday, in which it was mentioned that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed Panchkula, selected as a model city, to ensure 100% compliance of Waste Management Rules by September 5.

The EO said that they have yet to implement challans on the violators. “The drive has been started on IEC (information, education and communication) mode in which people are being made aware for a few days through pamphlets, public announcements and radio jingles,” he said.

“Warnings were given to several residents by the monitoring team. Challaning will start after September 5,” the EO said. 

Under the drive, residents are required to compulsorily segregate waste at household level and at commercial establishments into wet, dry and domestic hazardous waste (bio and sanitary).

Any non-compliance will be treated as disobedience of the NGT order and defaulters will be fined anywhere between ₹500 and ₹9,500 depending on the category.

As per the MC officials, the segregated waste is being sent to the compost plant in Sector 12. The plant is in operation since October 2018. Another such projects have come up at Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, Industrial Area, phase 1 and near the Sector 23 dumping ground.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 00:58 IST

