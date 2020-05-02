Day after biggest single day spike, Ludhiana sees 22 fresh cases

cities

Updated: May 02, 2020 02:23 IST

A day after registering the biggest single-day spike with 48 cases, Ludhiana detected 22 fresh cases on Friday. With this, the district’s tally has risen to 99.

Sharing the information at 11.30pm, information officer Prabhdeep Singh stated that 22 fresh cases were reported from the city even as an evening bulletin mentioned no new cases.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said that people should take the lockdown seriously and the sudden spurt in Covid-19 was a matter of concern.

17 INMATES QUARANTINED

As many as 17 elderly inmates, who came in contact with an inmate in the women’s jail who tested positive on Thursday, were today rushed civil hospital, said DC Agrawal.

Besides, five personnel of the jail staff have been sent into home quarantine.

Due to the heavy rush of people visiting the hospital for sampling, the swab samples of the inmates could not be collected.

20-DAY-OLD GIRL RUSHED TO HOSPITAL

Seven members of a family, including a 20-day-old girl child were rushed to the hospital in an ambulance on Friday night. The group that consisted of five-year-old boy, her patents, grandparents and a paternal aunt was rushed to the hospital after the newborn’s father developed Covid-19 like symptoms. He had been working at an automobile store in Jalandhar.

DC URGES RESIDENTS TO STAY INDOORS

Agrawal has appealed to Ludhiana residents to stay indoors to win the battle against Covid-19.He said there is a need to break the chain and that can be done only if residents follow the government’s instructions. Thanking residents for their support so far, he said if any person feels that he or she is developing symptoms of Covid-19, they should visit their nearest health centre for checkup.