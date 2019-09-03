Day after clash, GNDE College suspends classes for 2 days

cities

A day after a clash was reported between two groups of students over the mess menu at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering (GNDE) College, Gill Road, the authorities have suspended the classes for two days. The clash took place between local students and students from Bihar.

The classes will now resume from Thursday.

On Tuesday, heavy police force was deployed on college premises. The police and college authorities have claimed that the matter has been resolved amicably. So far, no student has made any police complaint.

The students from Bihar posted about the incident on Twitter along with the pictures of the victim and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, UP chief minister Yogi Adiyananth and Punjab DGP. In reply to the same, the DGP has asked the police commissioner to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, locals students accused the students from Bihar of damaging posters of radical leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and staged a protest outside the college.

As per the students, the issue started on August 29 after students from Bihar asked the mess operator to add Litti-Chokha in the menu instead of serving Dal Makhni daily. The local students objected to the same, following which the principal had intervened in the matter.

On Friday, the situation became tense again after local students accused the other group of damaging Bhindranwale’s poster. After the college reopened on Monday, a group of 50 to 60 local students allegedly opened attack on Bihar students, in which Rahul, Anshu and Ujjwal sustained injuries.

A student from Bihar on the condition of anonymity said that they did not damage any poster.

One of the students said, “Tension had been brewing since last year (in February) when students from Bihar and other states organised Saraswati Pooja on the campus. Some of the students had allegedly passed derogatory remarks during the same.”

College principal Sehijpal Singh said, “The students have issue over the mess menu. We will resolve it.”

Additional deputy commissioner of police Jaskiran Singh Teja said, “A few students had sustained minor injuries but the matter has been resolved amicably.”

