e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

Day after murder, Batala gangster takes to FB to claim responsibility for killing youngster in Amritsar over old enmity

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

AMRITSAR: A day after Mandeep Singh, 26, a resident of Pandoori village, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men in Amritsar district, a Batala-based gangster claimed responsibility for the murder.

Mandeep was returning home on a scooter on Tuesday evening when he was waylaid and killed by the assailants, police said, adding that eight bullets were pumped into him.

Batala-based gangster Harwinder Singh Sandhu posted a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday, claiming responsibility for killing Mandeep.

The post reads: “The man who was murdered in Pandoori was killed by us. We committed the murder for our honour. It was our old enmity with this man (Mandeep). If we can open 25 rounds, we can also open 100 rounds of fire. If anyone makes such a mistake in future, he will suffer a similar fate. Police should act but no innocent should be booked in this case.”

Senior superintendent of police, rural, Vikramjit Singh Duggal said that the police are on the lookout for the assailants. “Sandhu is a gangster from Batala. We are looking into this angle, too,” he said.

top news
Kashmir situation normal, internet to be restored at apt time: Amit Shah
Kashmir situation normal, internet to be restored at apt time: Amit Shah
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
On Sharad Pawar’s meeting with PM Modi, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut clarifies
On Sharad Pawar’s meeting with PM Modi, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut clarifies
Deported from US, 145 Indians land in Delhi
Deported from US, 145 Indians land in Delhi
‘Revenge porn,’ leaked selfies: Sextortion spreads in Iraq
‘Revenge porn,’ leaked selfies: Sextortion spreads in Iraq
As Epstein died, guards responsible for monitoring him shopped online, slept
As Epstein died, guards responsible for monitoring him shopped online, slept
‘Released Lynn so that...’: KKR CEO responds to Yuvraj’s criticism
‘Released Lynn so that...’: KKR CEO responds to Yuvraj’s criticism
EPCA chief Bhure Lal calls out ‘delayed action’ against polluting activities
EPCA chief Bhure Lal calls out ‘delayed action’ against polluting activities
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sharad PawarGauri KhanIndia vs BangladeshRealme X2 ProDelhi Air QualityJharkhand Assembly Election 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities