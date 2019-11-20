Day after murder, Batala gangster takes to FB to claim responsibility for killing youngster in Amritsar over old enmity

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:03 IST

AMRITSAR: A day after Mandeep Singh, 26, a resident of Pandoori village, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men in Amritsar district, a Batala-based gangster claimed responsibility for the murder.

Mandeep was returning home on a scooter on Tuesday evening when he was waylaid and killed by the assailants, police said, adding that eight bullets were pumped into him.

Batala-based gangster Harwinder Singh Sandhu posted a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday, claiming responsibility for killing Mandeep.

The post reads: “The man who was murdered in Pandoori was killed by us. We committed the murder for our honour. It was our old enmity with this man (Mandeep). If we can open 25 rounds, we can also open 100 rounds of fire. If anyone makes such a mistake in future, he will suffer a similar fate. Police should act but no innocent should be booked in this case.”

Senior superintendent of police, rural, Vikramjit Singh Duggal said that the police are on the lookout for the assailants. “Sandhu is a gangster from Batala. We are looking into this angle, too,” he said.