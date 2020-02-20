Daylight robbery in Raqabganj, one killed

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:44 IST

LUCKNOW In a broad daylight incident, four armed assailants barged into a paan masala agency in Raqabganj market area, looted cash and killed an employee on Thursday afternoon, said police.

As per the complaint filed by the owner of the premises, Ram Niwas Aggarwal, there were six people, including his brother Lalta Prasad, Shriram, Khem Chandra, Ritest and Subhash Gupta, in the shop at the time of incident (around 2pm).

“They barged into the shop and fired a gun shot, warning all of us not to move,” the complainant told police.

“The market was closed on Thursday. Usually we do accounts and bank related work on this day,” added Aggarwal.

“They took away two bags from the almirah. As one of them did not contain cash, they left it and fled from the spot carrying the other one full of cash,” the complainant told police.

Meanwhile, Subhash Gupta, a helper in Aggarwal’s firm, tried to stop one of the miscreants, but was shot at by an assailant.

“The assailants fled from the spot on two bikes, firing gunshots in the air,” he added. However, Aggarwal could not ascertain the exact amount of cash looted by the miscreants, saying, “It will be found out after we check the accounts.”

Those present on the spot rushed Subhash Gupta, 50, to KGMU’s Trauma Centre, where he succumbed to injuries, said police. As the market was closed, no one could see what was going on inside the shop, due to the tainted glass, said a cop.

Observing laxity on the part of cops, commissioner of police Sujeet Pandey suspended four cops, including two sub-inspectors.

Pandey visited the spot and constituted teams to scan the CCTV cameras of the premises and others installed in the market area. As per preliminary probe, assailants fled towards Raqabganj.

“We have constituted six teams to nab the culprits. The CCTV footage is being scanned and four cops have been suspended for negligence. A case has been registered under relevant sections against unidentified accused. We will arrest them soon,” added Pandey.

TRADERS OUTRAGED

The incident left the traders’ community outraged. “We tried to meet the police commissioner several times, but could not meet him. Our delegation will meet him on Friday. Security for traders has been a long pending demand,” said Sandeep Bansal, president, Akhil Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal.