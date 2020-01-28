DDA restarts process to issue conveyance deed for registry of property in unauthorised colonies

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 23:06 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has restarted the process of issuing conveyance deeds to residents of unauthorised colonies as part of the Centre’s PM-UDAY scheme.

The process was stalled due to the model code of conduct in force for the February 8 assembly elections.

On Tuesday, DDA had issued conveyance deeds to two more property owners after it got a go-ahead from the Election Commission of India.

The Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) is the Centre’s ambitious plan--one main poll planks of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Delhi assembly elections--to give ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies and benefit four million people.

A senior DDA official said, “We got permission to issue conveyance deed to residents of unauthorised colonies, which are eligible under PM-UDAY, from the ECI recently. Those who have registered with us before January 6 will be issued conveyance deed. There are close to 80,000 people who had registered on our web portal before January 6,” said a senior DDA official requesting anonymity due to the election code of conduct.

The land-owning agency, the nodal agency to implement PM-UDAY, had stopped the process to issue conveyance deeds after January 3, when it handed over the registry papers to 20 residents of two unauthorised colonies –Suraj Park and Raja Vihar.

Another senior DDA official said, “There are nearly 1,500 applications where ground survey has been done. We have nearly 300 applications where paper work is complete. We will scrutinise the documents and ask the owners to rectify the deficiencies, if any. We will then issue the conveyance deed to them based on which they can get the registry done.”

For registry of their properties with the Delhi government’s revenue department, residents of unauthorised colonies have to get a conveyance deed from DDA.

For this, they will have to register on DDA’s website and fill the application form under PM-UDAY. The applications will be processed following which a ground survey will be done to measure the property. The property owner will have to upload property documents. After verification, DDA will issue a conveyance deed based on which registry papers are issued.

Under PM-UDAY, 20 property owners in Suraj Park and Raja Vihar — both in Rohini Assembly constituency, which is represented by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta — were given the ownership rights documents.

In an interview to HT on January 9, Union minister Prakash Javadekar, the BJP’s in-charge for Delhi elections, had said that “minimum 50,000 registries” will be done before the elections.

Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) officials said, “The number of people registering for ownership of their properties is increasing by the day. Those whose property survey and paperwork was completed before the election code of conduct kicked in will be given registry soon while others will get it after the elections.”

The BJP is projecting the Centre’s decision to confer ownership rights to residents as one of its main achievements in the campaign for the assembly elections. The issue has become a major flashpoint between the BJP-led Centre and the ruling Aam Aadmi party (AAP) in Delhi.

The Centre has accused the state government of delaying the process, while the latter has termed the process initiated by the Centre as “fraudulent” as the land-use of these colonies has not been changed.