DDA to auction vacant land parcels to keep it free of encroachment, boost revenue

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided to auction all its vacant land parcels, earmarked for various purposes, to protect its land from encroachment as well as to boost revenue. The decision comes following directions by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal to the land-owning agency to auction vacant land for planned development of the city. It is after a gap of nearly five years, a senior official said, that the DDA has started auctioning vacant land meant for residential, commercial, industrial and institutional development.

According to senior DDA officials, the land-owning agency has nearly 5,000 acres of vacant land parcels in different parts of the city. Encroachment is one of the major concerns, said a senior official. Earlier, this year DDA had tied up with the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) Regional Remote Sensing Centre (RRSC) to map vacant land parcels and to check on encroachment.

Confirming the Delhi LG’s directions, DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said: “The idea is to make land available for various development projects. It will also help us ensure that the land doesn’t get encroached. We have held four auctions this year and sold several plots. We have decided that we will auction plots almost every month.”

The DDA is in the process of preparing a master list of vacant plots. “We are updating our main inventory of vacant plots. I have also directed all executive engineers to make a list of DDA-owned properties. Our officers are updating the list by taking measurements of plots and also checking if the land is under any litigation or not,” said Kapoor.

Since December last year, the DDA has put on auction 720 residential, 300 industrial, 106 commercial and 105 institutional plots.

A senior DDA official said the last auction for residential plots was held in 2013 in which 52 plots were put on sale but just one was sold. Similarly, response to institutional land has not been very encouraging.

To counter this, the DDA has relaxed its auction policy to ensure good response to all categories of vacant land. Subu R, DDA’s commissioner of land disposal, said, “We are now doing all auctions online. Unlike earlier, all residential, industrial and commercial plots are auctioned on a freehold basis. Only institutional land is auction on a leasehold basis. But to ensure that more and more people come forward and bid in the auctions, we have reduced the cost of institutional land.”

While the vacant land parcels are available across the city, a large number are located in Rohini, Dwarka and Narela — the urban extensions.

The DDA has been pushing for development of industrial and commercial units in the urban extensions, especially Narela where it has planned a large scale residential facility. Close to 40,000 residential units are under various stages of construction. In the last three housing schemes, the DDA did not get a good response to its flats in Narela. “We are pushing for economic activities to pick up in the area, after which the demand for housing will go up. We are putting up industrial and commercial plots on sale in Narela,” said a senior DDA official.

