DDA to build boundary wall around Mehrauli Archaeological Park

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2019 20:23 IST

New Delhi

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss a comprehensive management plan Mehrauli Archaeological Park. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the department of tourism and other stakeholders.

“My advice to all for the meticulous conservation, comprehensive planning and careful management of the park incorporating basic amenities for the visitors, easy access and wide publicity,” tweeted Baijal.

DDA vice chairman Tarun Kapoor said, “The DDA has prepared a plan for the development of the park, including its landscaping and upgradation of water bodies which will now be implemented.”

“We have also decided to build a proper boundary wall so that all kinds of encroachments and ingress can be avoided,” added Kapoor.

Located adjacent to the Qutub complex, the Mehrauli Archaeological Park contains more than 100 historically significant monuments dating from the time of the Tomars in the 10th-11th centuries AD to that of the British rule in the 19th century. The meeting discussed the need to conserve and protect all documents some of which are listed under the ASI and others under the department of archaeology.

Kapoor said there is also a plan to connect the park with the Qutub complex through an entrance so that tourists coming into one can also visit the other. “However, that will happen later after proper security assessment has been carried out since the Qutub complex is a world heritage site ,” he added.

“We will work towards interlinking the Qutub complex with the archaeological park only after the park has been properly developed, boundary walls made and all kinds of anti social activities stopped,” an ASI official.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 20:23 IST

