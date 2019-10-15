DDA will now auction land to religious, social institutions

cities

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 20:58 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided to auction land to religious and social institutions and proposed amendments in the development control norms for such institutions in the Master Plan of Delhi-2021.

The land-owning agency earlier used to allot land to religious or social institutions. But no allotment had been made for the past few years.

“There is demand from religious and social organisations for land to open their centres but we were not able to allot it. But now, these institutions will have to bid for land parcels. Only religious or social organisations will be allowed to bid in the auction for land earmarked for social-cultural and community facilities,” Kapoor said.

He added, “Till now, such land was allotted to the organisations. But the new system will be more transparent.”

The land-owning agency has also come up with new development norms for buildings belonging to religious or social organisations. DDA has proposed that new buildings for religious purposes will have to provide parking space within the premises.

“A proper scheme for visitors’ parking and parking adequacy statement shall be prepared taking into consideration large number of visitors…Parking standard of two equivalent car space per 100sqm of built-up area and all the parking shall be provided within the campus,” the proposed amendment says.

The land-owning agency has invited public suggestions and objections regarding the proposed amendment.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 20:58 IST