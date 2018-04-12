Decomposed body of 50-year-old teacher found at her home in Mumbai

The Mumbai police on Wednesday recovered the decomposed body of a 50-year-old woman from her residence in Andheri (East).

According to the police, Manisha Bhave, a teacher in a college in Vile Parle, was found dead in her flat after the neighbours in the locality complained of a foul smell emanating from her flat. When the police came, they found the door locked from inside.

“She used to stay alone. When the team reached her flat, they opened the door by force and found her decomposed body near the door. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead,” said an officer.

The police said prima facie it looks like a case of natural death. “There were no visible injuries marks and prima facie it looks like she died of a heart attack. We had sent her body for post-mortem and are waiting for the report. An accidental death report was registered,” he said.