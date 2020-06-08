e-paper
Home / Cities / Dedicate Indus Hospital in Shimla for Covid-19 treatment, demands CPI (M)

Dedicate Indus Hospital in Shimla for Covid-19 treatment, demands CPI (M)

The party has alleged that Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital lack quality equipment

cities Updated: Jun 08, 2020 17:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded the state government to set up a task force to battle coronavirus and dedicate Indus Hospital for coronavirus disease treatment.

Apart from this, CPI (M) has asked the state government to provide essential equipment to doctors, nurses, paramedical and other staff in all Covid-19 hospitals in the state as per the criteria of World Health Organisation (WHO).

The party has alleged that Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital lack ventilators, monitors, labs, ECG, oxygen pipeline and other essential equipment of the prescribed standards.

CPI (M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said Covid-19 patients are being treated in both these hospitals while those suffering from other diseases are not receiving any treatment, which is a complete violation of WHO guidelines.

Chauhan said the state government’s poor arrangements to prevent the contagion have being exposed as the number of infected patients is increasing by the day. The situation could worsen if necessary steps are not taken, he cautioned.

