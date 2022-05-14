3 killed after vehicle falls into 250-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand
DEHRADUN: Three people, including a woman, have died while another sustained injury when a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a 250-metre-deep gorge in Champawat district on Thursday late night, police said on Friday.
SDRF officers said the vehicle had fallen into a 250-metre-deep gorge after its driver Basant Gahatori lost control nearly one kilometre before Pati area. A woman was injured critically while three other passengers died on the spot.
The SDRF team first rescued the injured woman and sent her to a hospital . The three bodies were recovered and handed over to the district police.
The deceased have been identified as Gahatori, 52, Pradeep Gahatori, 48 and Devki Devi, 68. The injured woman, 45-year-old Manju Gahatori, is receiving treatment at a local hospital.
The four, residents of Champawat, were returning from Haridwar over 350km away.
In another incident, the SDRF rescued 10 labourers who had got stranded on an island in Maneri Dam reservoir in Uttarkashi district on Thursday night.
