Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Badrinath highway remains blocked amid heavy rainfall in Chamoli, commuters stranded

Badrinath highway remains blocked amid heavy rainfall in Chamoli, commuters stranded

ANI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Jul 02, 2023 12:59 PM IST

Heavy rain triggered landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand causing a landslide in the same place and blocking of Badrinath National Highway.

Following incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, the Badrinath National Highway (NH-7) has been shut for the last 13 hours at Lambagad and Khachada drains, officials said on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday morning, Badrinath national highway was shut due to a landslide after it reopened for traffic. (Representational Image) (File)(ANI)
Earlier on Friday morning, Badrinath national highway was shut due to a landslide after it reopened for traffic. (Representational Image) (File)(ANI)

Amid the closure of the national highway, commuters are stuck.

Also Read | Heavy rainfall lashes Gujarat, waterlogging in several districts

According to the officials, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is working to open the highway. They said that due to the blockage of the highway, many passengers are stranded.

The work of opening the highway is going on continuously by the NHAI.

Earlier on Friday morning, Badrinath national highway was shut due to a landslide after it reopened for traffic.

Later on Saturday, vehicle movement on the highway had to be restricted again due to a rise in the water level in the Khachdu drain near Uttarakhand's Lambagad.

Also Read | Rain triggers landslides in Himachal, hundreds stranded as Mandi-Kullu highway blocked

Authorities closed the Badrinath National Highway 7 (NH 7) at Chhinka in the State's Chamoli district leaving many commuters, including pilgrims and tourists travelling to and returning from the famed Badrinath shrine.

Earlier on Thursday, heavy rain triggered landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand causing a landslide in the same place and blocking of Badrinath National Highway. A stretch of 100 meters of the highway was blocked due to a heavy landslide from a hill near Chhinka on Thursday morning due to rain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out