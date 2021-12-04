Congress holds protest against PM Modi amid his Dehradun rally

Opposition Congress held protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid his rally in Dehradun on Saturday and accused him of “keeping mum” on the state’s important issues like unemployment and inflation.

Congress members, including those from its women’s wing, tried to hold protest against PM Modi by going near the rally venue at Parade Ground but were stopped by police at barricades installed meters away from the venue.

The party members then held their protest at the barricade, raising slogans against the PM while holding black flags.

Raising slogans of “Narendra Modi Go Back”, Congress members accused him of “coming to Dehradun to befool people with jumlas (fake claims)” before the upcoming state assembly polls to be held early next year.

“PM Modi disappointed the people of the state by not talking on state’s important issues like unemployment, inflation, farmers’ suicide, women security and others. It was a complete flop show,” said party vice president Suryakant Dhasmana.

Dhasmana added, “During his address, PM Modi again mentioned the double engine government (BJP government at both Centre and state) for the development of the state. He did the same during previous elections in 2017. But it has been almost five years that the BJP has come to power in the state, but their double engine government failed to even start. It was because of this, that they have to change three drivers (CM) of that engine.”

He said that the PM earlier promised to reduce inflation by reducing the prices of fuel and other essential items.

“Instead, the inflation has only increased with the prices of essential items skyrocketing. People of the state have now understood that he has come again to befool them with fake tall claims. But this won’t happen again and the BJP will be taught a lesson in 2022 polls by the people,” said Dhasmana.

The BJP however, termed the rally a successful one.

“PM Modi’s event was a huge success which was evident with the fact that people from far away places had come to listen to him because he had a special affection towards Uttarakhand. He is the world’s most popular leader and under his leadership, the state is witnessing many significant development projects. Congress’ protests show their frustration,” said party state general secretary Kuldeep Kumar.