Dehradun, Students, senior citizens, new parents and other residents from the Malsi village here on Sunday protested outside a posh hotel, holding posters and banners, with a striking demand "Let us sleep". Dehradun village residents protest over noise pollution at hotel, allege official inaction more

The gathering flagged the noise pollution allegedly originating from the hotel due to DJ nights, loud music and late-night fireworks lit on its premises.

Families from across the village joined the sit-in, including parents of newborns, students preparing for board and competitive exams, working professionals, and elderly residents living with health conditions.

Residents said that for over a year they have written to different authorities they could reach, including the Dehradun DM, the municipal commissioner, and the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board , regarding the issue.

They claimed that no visible action took place and parties continued with loud music played past midnight and firecrackers burst till late at night.

Dharam Singh, an 84-year-old resident of Malsi, said, "I have been suffering from health issues, and the noise at night only makes it worse. We have complained again and again, but no one is listening to our problem. All we are asking for is to be able to sleep."

Another 90-year-old resident from Malsi, Nirmala Devi, said, "Our windows shake, and the tin roof rattles with the noise. My heartbeat starts racing. At my age, how am I supposed to live like this?"

Nitin Ahlawat, co-founder of Uttarakhand Against Noise Pollution , said, "The residents of Malsi have been following up for over a year with every possible office and every establishment concerned. They have written to the DM, the Municipal Commissioner, the Pollution Control Board and the hotel itself. When no action was taken anywhere, they were left with no choice but to come out and protest. This is not what anyone wanted. It is what a year of being ignored looks like."

UANP is a citizens' collective working on noise pollution awareness and enforcement in Dehradun, Mussoorie and across Uttarakhand.

Residents demanded immediate enforcement of night-time noise limits at the hotel and a halt to unannounced fireworks near residential areas. They also demanded that noise pollution be monitored by UKPCB in Malsi, with the findings made public.

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