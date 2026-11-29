A show of loyalty in Parliament awaits Congress MP Rakesh Rathore as three key Bills, including the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, come up for discussion and voting in the Lok Sabha from Monday. The Sitapur MP, who recently accused the Uttar Pradesh unit of sidelining him, has said he will attend the House proceedings before meeting party leaders, as the high command steps in to address his grievances. Congress MP Rakesh Rathore (Sourced)

“I will attend the Parliament session and thereafter meet leaders to discuss the issues I have raised,” Rathore told Hindustan Times.

In a letter, Congress chief whip Kodikunnil Suresh asked all party MPs in the Lok Sabha to remain present in the House from Monday to Thursday, till adjournment, and support the party’s stand on three Bills: The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Union Territories Law (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026; and The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026. The Bills are scheduled for discussion and voting during the four days.

Rathore was in Sitapur till late Sunday evening but said he would reach New Delhi early Monday morning.

The Congress has six Lok Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi, Tanuj Punia, KL Sharma, Imran Masood, Ujjwal Raman Singh and Rathore. Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, while Masood is the working president of the UP Congress. Sharma is a longtime political associate of the Gandhi family, while Punia is the son of former MP PL Punia. Ujjwal Raman Singh, the MP from Allahabad (Prayagraj), is the son of veteran Samajwadi Party leader Rewati Raman Singh. He joined the Congress in April 2024 as an alliance candidate.

Rathore has had an unconventional political journey, moving through several major parties in Uttar Pradesh before entering Parliament in 2024. He contested the 2007 assembly election from Sitapur on a BSP ticket but lost to RS Jaiswal. In 2017, he joined the BJP and defeated Jaiswal. He joined the Samajwadi Party in 2022 but was denied a ticket before eventually entering Parliament on a Congress ticket in 2024.

Rathore had recently criticised state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, alleging that he had been sidelined for the past few months. “The state in-charge didn’t have time to meet me,” he had alleged.

The party’s central leadership subsequently intervened, fixing a meeting between Rathore and Gautam for Monday, the first day of the Parliament session.

“After the Parliament session, I will meet Gautam too, on the directives of the party high command. But I will attend the session first and be with the party,” Rathore claimed.