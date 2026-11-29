Gaurav Saigal has over two decades of experience in reporting on public policy, governance, politics, and social issues and extensively covers developments in Uttar Pradesh, including state politics, government policies, infrastructure, the economy, environmental issues, and public administration. He has worked across locations and worked with various media organisations. He has travelled across the state for news reporting. He produces fact-based, balanced, and insightful reports that explain the impact of policy decisions on citizens. He has reported on a wide range of significant stories, from legislative proceedings and elections to development projects, wildlife conservation, and governance reforms. His coverage reflects a strong understanding of regional affairs and a commitment to delivering accurate, timely, and well-researched journalism. His articles regularly provide readers with context and analysis on key issues shaping Uttar Pradesh and the nation. He is consistent in field reporting and in-depth coverage of public affairs. His journalism is characterised by clarity, credibility, and a focus on issues of public interest. His coverage reflects a strong understanding of regional affairs and a commitment to delivering accurate, timely, and well-researched journalism. His content is characterised by an emphasis on factual reporting, official data, and policy analysis, often explaining the impact of government decisions on citizens and institutions.