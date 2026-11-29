Pathanamthitta , The Pathanamthitta district administration has fixed uniform fares for hearse vehicles used to transport the bodies of Sabarimala pilgrims who die during the pilgrimage season and warned of action against operators charging exorbitant rates. Pathanamthitta fixes hearse fares for Sabarimala pilgrims’ bodies, warns against overcharging more

The order fixing the maximum fares for hearse ambulances was issued by the Pathanamthitta District Collector, according to a statement.

"The aim is to prevent excessive fares being charged in the name of freezer ambulances and delays in transporting bodies due to disputes over rates. The new fares will apply to the transportation of the bodies of Lord Ayyappa devotees who die in Pathanamthitta district during the 2026-27 Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season," the statement said.

The maximum fare for an AC freezer hearse van has been fixed at ₹2,000 for a distance of up to 20 km, including the return journey, and ₹30 for every additional kilometre.

For non-AC freezer vans, the fare has been fixed at ₹1,500 for the first 20 km and ₹27 for every additional kilometre.

For RTO-approved vehicles such as AC Omni, Eeco and Bolero, the fare is ₹800 for the initial distance, with an additional charge of ₹25 per kilometre. For non-AC vehicles, the corresponding fare is ₹600, plus ₹23 for every additional kilometre.

Hourly waiting charges range from ₹150 to ₹300, depending on the vehicle category. The rental charges cover the driver's service, freezer facility and fuel, the statement said.

Tolls, statutory inter-state taxes and permit fees can be collected only against original receipts, it added.

The uniform fares were decided at an online meeting held on November 25 under the chairmanship of Pathanamthitta District Collector A Nizamudeen.

The statement also referred to a Kerala High Court directive prohibiting the practice of carrying the bodies of deceased pilgrims from Sannidhanam to Pamba on stretchers and stipulating that they be transported only in ambulances.

The court had emphasised that the dignity and respect of the deceased must be maintained at every stage, including during transportation to their hometowns.

After reaching the General Hospital in Pathanamthitta and completing the necessary legal formalities, the bodies are handed over to their relatives, the statement said.

The Travancore Devaswom Board has made arrangements for the subsequent transportation of the bodies to their hometowns, including through freezer ambulances, it added.

Complaints about excessive fares can be lodged with the Pathanamthitta RTO.

For hearse vehicle services, the Travancore Devaswom Board Administrative Officer at Malayalapuzha Devi Temple can be contacted at 9447743111, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.