On Saturday, Khanna took to X to share the picture, with the caption, “Watching the Michigan-Ohio State game with my Dad, a huge Wolverines fan. He never misses a game. Tough start.” The image showed the California Democrat sitting on a couch beside his father in their living room, with a television displaying the football game in the background.

US Congressman Ro Khanna has clarified why he shared an AI-edited picture of himself watching a football game with his father after the post drew criticism on social media.

The picture soon attracted attention, with several X users questioning whether it had been edited using AI. Some users also criticised Khanna for sharing an AI-generated image to portray an everyday family moment.

“What a weird thing to use AI for. Do you think liking college football will somehow make you more likable?” one user commented.

“Seriously, why did you fake a picture of you and your dad watching a game? This is incredibly weird. Why did you do it?” another wrote.

A third user said, “AI generating an image intended to show that you’re just a totally normal guy is peak comedy.”

The post also received a Community Note stating that the image was AI-generated, citing OpenAI’s official verification tool.

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Ro Khanna clarifies AI-edited picture Responding to the criticism, Khanna explained that the AI editing was done to protect his family’s privacy.

“Yes, we used AI to blur out one of the family pictures for privacy! But my Dad and I did watch most of the blowout, even though he was tempted to turn off the TV at halftime,” he wrote in the comments section.

Who is Ro Khanna? Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna recently secured a sixth term in the US House of Representatives after defeating Republican opponent Ritesh Tandon in California. He represents California’s 17th Congressional District, which includes parts of Silicon Valley.

Khanna was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2016 and took office in January 2017. Before entering Congress, Khanna served as deputy assistant secretary of commerce under former US President Barack Obama.