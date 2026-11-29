In April 2025, Manas Dhamne had the chance to practice with his idol Kei Nishikori. There were those few moments of awe, but the Indian teenager watched everything the former world No.4 was doing and tried to repeat them. Manas Dhamne

“I always try to look at his videos on YouTube and copy him on the backhand, and sometimes on the return (positions),” Dhamne said.

Japan’s Nishikori, the 2014 US Open finalist, is not the only high-profile tennis star Dhamne has trained with. He’s hit with former world No.1 Daniil Medvedev, shared a practice court with former World No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in September. Those interactions with the biggest names in the sport, however, were few and far between. Until last week, when he secured the services of a new coach – 2002 Australian Open champion Thomas Johansson.

“I’m super excited. It’s going to help me in every way, every part of my tennis,” said Dhamne during an online media interaction. “We are working on literally everything. Like we do on-court endurance, we work on the net game, the slice… everything. Every small detail and every basic thing.”

The appointment of a Grand Slam winner as the coach has been a major step in Dhamne’s young career. The 18-year-old from Satara, Maharashtra — he stands 6’2” — has been training at the Piatti Academy in Bordighera, Italy since 2021. He is among a new batch of Indian youngsters expected to take big strides on the professional circuit. Dhamne turned pro in 2023.

This year, he took a step forward, progressing from the ITF Futures to playing more ATP Challenger-level tournaments – even reaching the final in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, in April. That result helped him break into the world’s top 400 for the first time, rising to 362 in August.

“In the Challengers, there are more mature players,” explained Dhamne, currently ranked 391. “In the Futures, you can sometimes get a win by just staying in the match. In the Challengers, you have to go for the win. You have to step up, show some daring. It was good to reach the final, and it showed me that I can play at this level.”

The aim now, with the Swede Johansson at his side during this off-season, is to get consistent.

“I first saw Manas five-six years ago. I got to know him because he’s a good friend of my son Lucas,” Johansson told HT.

“He has changed a lot since then. He’s improved his physical abilities and become more balanced in his game. He is very solid from the baseline and is defending and moving really well. But we need to work a lot on his serve and his offensive game to be able to compete with the top players.”

Johansson knows what it takes to be a top player. A former world No.7 with nine career titles, he beat Marat Safin in the final to win the 2002 Australian Open. Since taking up coaching, the Swede has worked with many stars on the ATP and WTA tours – Maria Sakkari, Sorana Cirstea, David Goffin, Nishikori and, until recently, Medvedev.

However, Johansson is not the only big name working with Dhamne. Guiding him on his fitness at the Piatti Academy is Dalibor Sirola, who has worked with Novak Djokovic in the past. Dhamne is “excited to have this kind of team” around him.

It’s a backbone that will help him in the process of moving up the ladder.

“There are some people my age that have had better jumps than me this year. But the funny thing is, time can change very quickly,” he said. “A couple of results and everything can change really fast. So, I do believe to just keep working with the process. Maybe next year, maybe the year after that, (there will be that) one tournament that will change my speed up the ranking.”

The process is set. As are the immediate goals.

“The first is to always improve and get better every day, especially physically stronger,” Dhamne added. “Then it is to try and get into the Grand Slams. That’s the main goal.”