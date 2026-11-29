Chandigarh, The Punjab government distributed over 5.15 lakh property ownership certificates in just 50 days under its flagship 'Mera Ghar Mere Naam' scheme, Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said on Sunday. Over 5 lakh property ownership cards distributed in last 50 days: Punjab minister more

The scheme aims to provide legally recognised ownership rights to residents of 'Lal Lakir' areas through drone-based surveys and the preparation of an authentic record of rights, addressing decades-old gaps in property ownership documentation.

This initiative was launched last month and covers 2,576 villages across all 23 districts of Punjab, with more than 10,000 families receiving ownership documents every day, according to an official release.

Mundian said the initiative is ending decades of uncertainty for families living within the 'Lal Lakir'.

He described the scheme as a "revolution of dignity", emphasising that it was not merely an administrative exercise but a historic reform that had secured legal recognition for homes that had remained outside formal ownership records for generations.

"For generations, our brothers and sisters in villages have lived in homes built with their blood, sweat and toil, but not recognised by law. For 30 to 40 years, they had no government record of ownership.

"They could not take a bank loan against their own house, nor could they settle a dispute based on any record. 'Mera Ghar Mere Naam' ends this era of uncertainty. It creates a permanent, legally backed record for every house, ensuring the right owner gets the right title without any bribe and any hassle," he said.

The minister said the scheme covers the 'Lal Lakir' areas of all 10,734 villages in Punjab and is being implemented in four phases.

Under phase 1, covering 2,284 villages, the record of rights is ready in 96 per cent of villages, while 84 per cent of ownership cards have already been distributed.

He said phase 2, covering 1,680 villages, is targeted for completion by the end of November 2026, while phase 3, covering 1,152 villages, will be completed by mid-December 2026. The remaining 5,579 villages under phase 4 are targeted for completion by January 2027.

Explaining the transparent mechanism behind the initiative, the minister said the process is managed end-to-end through the Punjab Abadi Deh portal developed by the National Informatics Centre , ensuring a complete digital trail and eliminating human interference and corruption.

"The process begins with a drone survey conducted by the Survey of India to map the abadi area of each village, followed by ground verification. Draft maps and ownership details are subsequently uploaded on the portal and displayed in the village. Every property owner receives SMS notifications at each stage of the process," he added.

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