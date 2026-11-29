Ranchi, Amrita Kumari's new government job was to be celebrated with prayers at Jharkhand's revered Chhinnamasta Temple, with her family inviting another family along. But tragedy struck on Sunday morning when their SUV crashed, wiping out both families. Jharkhand: Temple trip to celebrate new government job becomes final journey for two families more

Their sports utility vehicle rammed a heavy vehicle in Jharkhand's Ramgarh around 2 am, killing 10 members of the two families, their two acquaintance, and their driver. Another occupant of the SUV has been critically injured.

Amrita Kumari's brother-in-law Pankaj Kumar said, "The family had prayed to Maa Chhinnamasta for Amrita to get a government job. When she secured one, they decided to visit the temple to thank the goddess. Little did they know that the pilgrimage would be their final journey."

"I got a call from police around 4 am. I was shocked... My father died a few years ago, and now I have lost my mother and brother's entire family in this accident," Kumar told PTI.

His mother Pravila Devi , brother Vivekananda Kumar , sister-in-law Amrita Kumari , the couple's daughter Sonali Kumari , sons Shubham Aryan and Aman Aryan died in the accident. They were residents of Bihar's Nalanda district.

"Vivekananda was a principal of a private school. His wife had secured a job at a government school, and they planned the temple trip to Rajrappa to seek the goddesses' blessings," said Dharma, who lost a friend Rajesh Kumar in the accident.

Vivekanand's maternal uncle Surendra Prasad was astounded. "I lost my sister, nephew, his wife and their three children in this accident. I am deeply shaken by what has happened. The tragedy is beyond comprehension."

The members of the other family killed in the accident were Mukesh Kumar Mehta , his wife Kiran Kumari , and their two children Sahil Kumar and Baishnavi Kumari . They were residents of Karahdih village in Nalanda district.

The others were Sintu Kumar , a resident of Daniyawan village, Nandan Kumar , the SUV driver, and Rajesh Kumar. The injured, Chandan Kumar , was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.